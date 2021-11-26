The Indians had a reset year during the 2020-21 season going 9-16 overall. “Last season we had a very young team. We started four freshmen most of the year. It was definitely a rebuilding season coming off of three District Titles in a row and reaching the Final 4 in 2 of those years including a State Title in 2018,” relived Head Coach Pat Connaway entering his 13th season with the school. “As most young ball clubs do, you go through a learning curve and we definitely learned a lot last year. We'll still be young this year and due to an injury we will probably start five sophomores this season.”
It won’t be another reset, but coach knows that the team will have to make up for a lack of experience with hustle and drive. The five sophomores starts with point guard Nikos Connaway (5-7, 140) who averaged 13.7 ppg, and was named All-EMO 2nd Team and All District. Nikos came in as a freshman and ran the point for the Indians and had a positive assist to turnover ratio. He also led the team in points and assists. Guard Gage Gibson (5-7, 135) returns to the lineup as well after averaging 2.1 ppg last year.
“Gage is a really good defender and plays really hard,” brags Coach Connaway. “He gained a lot of confidence and was able to knock down shots as the season went on. Gage had a great summer and we are looking for him to have a solid season.” Guard Brayden Lay (5-9, 140) played out of position last year and will transition back to his normal guard position. Very athletic young man with a good upside. Forward Morgan Regot (5-10, 190) was injured most of last season and comes back healthy and should find a spot in the starting line-up. “He had a great summer,” stated Coach. “He is undersized, but uses his body well and is a good rebounder.”
The final sophomore is Carter Jennings (5-10, 180). As a forward Carter played limited minutes as a freshman last season and should be a solid contributor this season. Other contributors will be senior forward Hunter Scrogin (6-0, 195). Scrogin is a hard working post player and a very solid defender. He is coming off a knee injury and likely will be out until January.
Sophomore forward Tyrece Cole (6-1, 190) saw limited action as a freshman last season. He is an athletic post kid who has the potential to be a force on both ends of the floor. Senior forward Adam McCurdy (6-0, 200) is a big bodied senior who saw very limited action last season. Adam will be asked to be a solid defender and rebounder this season.
“Offensively we like to push the tempo when we can,” remarked Coach Connaway. “We are very athletic, but very undersized and we are at our best in the open floor. We are hopeful that our maturity level will be much improved over last year. We need to recognize what good transition opportunities are and when we need to pull it out and set up the offense. Much of this decision making will rely heavily on Nikos, Gage, and Brayden.”
Improving their points per game from last year (47.8) is a must. “Our offensive strengths are our quickness and speed. We have trouble a lot of times scoring in the 1/2 court so we look to get easy buckets in transition. I look for us to be a better shooting team from the perimeter this year and hopefully we can put pressure on defenses and get to the free throw line a lot this year.” On defense coach states “We like to pressure full court and love to play as much man to man as possible. We are hoping that the young kids really start seeing the rotations and we are better defensively this year than we were last year.
While giving up an average of 56 points per game isn't awful for us to have success we need to keep teams to around 45 ppg. Defensively our biggest strength is going to be our quickness and speed,” coach continues.
“We need to really focus on team rebounding. We are very undersized and got beat up on the boards last season. The two biggest areas of improvement we need to make this year is the rebound differential and the points in the paint battle.” Because of their youth it will take a while for this team to gel and adjust their play. Look for the Indians to be a better ball club the more minutes and experience they get.