The Lady Indians may not have a had a flashy record last season (11-11) but as Head Coach Heather Minter explains it was special to them. “We returned Haley Baskett and Mara Jensen back from ACL injuries, which definitely helped. Our numbers were still low and we lost a few games I believe we should not have. We ended up with a winning record and it had been 10 years since that happened for the lady's program and also picked up a 1st round win in district playoffs for the first time in ten years.”
Coach Minter enters her third year with a 14-32 record at Van-Far and an overall coaching record of 52-43. She, along with her assistant coach Dustin Elledge, have guided this program to improvement each year and look to take the next step with the program in 2021-22.
One of the best ways to do that is with talent and experience and luckily the Lady Indians have both. Four returning starters fill the floor to start the season. It starts with senior point guard Devyn Keller. She is a solid ball-handler and a very good passer, but her real strength is playing aggressive defense. Sophomore guard Carmen Wilburn is also solid at ball control, but she can score on the drive or out beyond the arc.
“With my guards we should be able to be quick and press people, but also depending on the numbers we have too,” states Coach Minter. Power forward Haley Baskett returns for her senior campaign. She has been a linchpin for the Van-Far program and having her back healthy will be a big piece of the Lady Indians success this season. Her ability to score from the edges really puts her offensive game in motion. She is also a solid rebounder on both ends. Junior Mara Jensen is also back healthy again this year and looks to build on what was a promising sophomore year. She is very versatile and can play in a couple different spots, depending on the offense or defense Coach Minter employs.
The missing piece of this line-up is the lack of depth. Not enough of the younger players have stepped up and of course with very little experience there will be a learning curve. That final starting spot will be up for grabs throughout the first part of the season.
“We return four of my starters, numbers are still low,” explains Coach Minter. “We will hopefully have a decent number of freshmen. I am hoping we can be quick on the defensive side of things and learn the value of the ball.” Class 2 and more specifically the Eastern Missouri Conference will be challenging again this season. With conference foes Montgomery County, Elsberry, Bowling Green and Mark Twain all looking to compete for the top spot, where will the Lady Indians fall?
“Very excited to see what direction we go and what we do,” states Coach Minter. “However, we have had bad luck in the injury department, so as coach that also makes me nervous. As long as we keep everyone healthy we should be fun to watch. The program has definitely been going in the right direction, I would just like to see an increase in our numbers for our program.” With the front line talent and experience they have, the season’s success looks to hinge on their depth, especially important in a traditionally long basketball season.