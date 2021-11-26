For the 2020 basketball season, Jason Ollison, head coach of the Versailles boy’s program, decided to shake things up a bit. “Last season we went to a more up-tempo style, predicated on getting steals and shooting threes,” Ollison says. “We used a unique platoon system that allowed us to play 12–13 guys each night. With the personnel that we had and the quality of teams that we have on our schedule, it was the best fit for us. We were able to lead the state in a lot of different statistical categories, while taking the pressure off of some of our younger players who we needed to be on the floor. We finished the season averaging over 85 points per game and 12.8 three-point makes per game. We also set high marks in steals per game and field goal attempts per game.”
The Tigers finished the year with an 11-14 mark, but they were undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable teams to watch.
Unfortunately for Ollison and his staff, the team lost a major chunk of their points to graduation. But that said, the second year running a new system is always smoother than the first. “Depth, quickness, and this will be the second year playing this system for our guys. Those things will allow us to improve on a pretty good offensive season last year,” Ollison says. Senior forward Eli Gulyayev (6-1) is the leading returner in the points department. An all-around player, Gulyayev averaged 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game in 2020. As a senior with more responsibility on his shoulders, it’s a safe bet we’ll see those numbers increase. Lining up down low with Gulyayev is senior forward Justin Hamrick (6-2). Hamrick’s ability to get all over the court paid dividends for the Tigers last winter. He averaged 7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 spg, and 1.8 blocks per game. The third player starting down low is senior forward Adam Radcliff (6-2), who posted 2.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, and 1.2 spg in limited duty last winter. The frontcourt will be bolstered by junior forward Trace Murdock (6-1) and sophomore forward Michael Vansell (6-1), each of whom saw some varsity action last season.
The starting spots on the perimeter will go to senior guard Cole Wilson (5-10) and senior G Kole Viebrock (5-10). Wilson averaged 3.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, and 1.4 apg, while Viebrock pitched in with 3 ppg, 3 apg, and 2 spg. The most intriguing guard on the Versailles roster, though, is sophomore guard Ryder Williams (5-11). As a freshman, Williams showed he can do a bit of everything, averaging 11.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, and 1.4 spg. He enters his sophomore season as one of the top prospects in the Tri-County. Also in the mix in the Versailles backcourt are sophomore guard Tyrus Ollison, who averaged 3.2 ppg as a freshman, and freshman guard Reese Murdock (6-3), a promising, lengthy player.
Versailles enters 2021 as an undersized but quick team, but Ollison admits that’s what necessitated the change in style. “Our lack of size is biggest reason we are playing this way,” he says. “Last season we averaged 47.4 three-point attempts per game, and we will be looking for similar numbers this year. This is what gives us the best opportunity to get offensive rebounds and extra chances at scoring the basketball.”
And seeing his players grow more comfortable within that system has Ollison excited. “We have nine guys who played a lot of minutes for us and will be adding some newcomers who will fit in nicely. Overall, I think we can be more efficient this season and possibly score the ball at a higher rate than last season.” This team will keep everybody on their toes.