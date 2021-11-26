“Last year was a learning experience for myself and the kids,” reflected second-year Versailles Head Coach Tempary Gunter. “It was my first year as a head coach. The program has struggled for years. We really tried to focus on culture and what we wanted the program to become and what that looked like. We spent time trying to create the foundation for the Versailles Girl’s Basketball Program. I think that many of the girls owned that. They bought into what we wanted to do and they really worked hard at it. We ended up winning our first round of districts which hadn't been done for 7 years. I am excited to see what this year brings. We are returning a couple of kids- 2 seniors and a junior who will play a lot for us. We are looking forward to another year!”
That experience returning will hopefully help the Lady Tigers take the next step in Coach Gunter’s process. The 2020-21 season may have been a rough road, but they can build off winning a District game and know they have another fresh start. Distancing themselves from that dreary 5-21 season last year shouldn’t be that difficult because of the positive outlook for this upcoming season. There is some real talent returning along with some young potential, with the upperclassmen leading the charge.
Junior point guard Kierra O'Rourke returns this season after running the show from the point last year. She is an effective ball-handler and is a lockdown defender. Her experience running the offense is a big key to the Lady Tigers success. Senior guard Joscelynn Marriott also returns to the backcourt. Marriott is an accomplished passers and looks to improve her perimeter defense. The fact that O’Rourke and Marriott have played together so long will help things run smoother this year.
The other senior in the mix is Madison Lucas-Avey, who will be at another guard spot. She will earn more minutes this year than she ever has played and coach is counting on her to step up for her final year. She is experienced she just hasn’t started as many games as the others.
Speaking of inexperienced on varsity, freshman Kylee Richey will join this group to start the season at the forward spot. Coach Gunter sees great potential in her and really wants to see what she can do early. Coach stated Brenna Hertig, in only her second year back playing high school ball, “is an extremely hard worker and is up to any challenge we give her. She earned our Hard Hat Award at the end of the year last year. She does a great job on the boards for us and gives a ton of energy and effort every minute she is on the floor. She will play a lot for us this year.”
“Offensively this year, we are emphasizing valuing the ball, getting it inside and taking the best shot for the team,” explained Coach Gunter about the Versailles O. “Defensively we want to stop the ball early, create as much pressure as possible and limit each possession to one shot.” These are both simple philosophies to remember, but they are difficult to execute. “First and foremost, I believe creating a culture is key. I feel like leading by example is big. Showing the kids the importance of good character, hard work, communication, accountability, and what being a good teammate looks like. This year our motto is going to be "Trust The Process" and really focusing on what we need to do to get to where we want to go. We will accomplish this by setting small goals in everything we do and building on them everyday.”
Coach Gunter and her Assistant Coach Dabecka Kirk are part of the process as well, “This year is going to be a learning experience for us. We are going to be limited on numbers and very young. We are returning a couple players who played a lot of minutes for us last year. We have a 6ft freshman coming up who I think is going to help us tremendously on both ends of the floor. I feel like the group we have will work extremely hard and will really help lay the foundation we need!”