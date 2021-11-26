Last season, the Wildcats started out of the gate slowly, losing their first 6 games, but rebounded somewhat to go 7-8 over their last 15 games to end the season 7-14. The line-up included two sophomores and a junior who were starters. Those three starters return this season, to hopefully continue their more competitive ways they ended the season with.
Senior guard/forward Brady Slavens (6-3, 195) is one of those returning players. He averaged 12 ppg and 8.5 rbpg and was named 2nd Team Ozark Highlands Conference. He will be a key component on the wing on this year’s team. He plays both ends of the floor well and is a leader on the court. If he can make the next step in his progress he will earn even more post season honors. Both guards return for their junior year; Tayten Boyer (5-10, 180) averaged 3 ppg and 3 rbpg and George Montez (5-9, 170) averaged 8.5 ppg and 3.8 rbpg. Both are good ball handlers and can pass well, but Montez can become the scoring threat Warsaw needs.
The return of senior guard Grant Chapman (6-1, 160) bolsters this lineup as well. He was the all-important 6th man last season and averaged 2 ppg and 2 rbpg. He will be counted on to step up with way more minutes this year. He has put a lot of work into the off-season to get ready for his senior campaign.
Sophomore Riley Taylor (5-10, 170) should be in the mix at the guard spot. His quickness and aggressiveness make him a solid defender. Four freshmen all have the talent and opportunity to make an impact this season; guard Garrett Ferguson (5-9, 150), forward/center Jayce DePriest (6-1, 180), Josh Bunch (6-2, 180) can also play forward or center and guard Shane Poyser (5-9, 140). These four youngsters not only add depth, but they also bring quickness and athleticism to the court.
The Wildcat offense and defense require a high level of energy at all times. Head Coach Scott Floyd feels he has the talent to run his preferred offense of transition mixed in with 1/2 court sets. The Wildcats had a decent year on the offensive end averaging 55 points per game last year. “We have more skilled basketball players on the team this year,” stated coach Floyd. “Offensive rebounding should be a positive for us.”
On the defensive end, Warsaw employs a little bit of everything (Man to Man, Zone and Press). Last season, they allowed teams 61 points per game. This is a number that must be reduced in order for the Wildcats to get in the win column more often. “We will try to create havoc on defense hoping that the havoc will lead to transition buckets,” stated Coach Floyd. “We want to play aggressive defense!”
The Ozark Highlands Conference will be top heavy again this season and it will take a team effort from the Wildcats to be competitive against top rivals Buffalo (2/1/2022- Home) and El Dorado Springs (2/4/2022- Home). Coach Floyd has posted 44-55 record at Warsaw and has compiled a career coaching record of 388-295.
His assistant coach Dennis Larson will join him in getting this inexperienced squad up to speed. Warsaw will be very young this season with three or four freshmen receiving significant playing time and a few of the freshmen may have an opportunity to start. The Wildcats will be more skilled and athletic this year, but it could take some time before this young team learns how to compete at the varsity level.