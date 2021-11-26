The Warsaw Lady Wildcats started off the 2020-21 season strong going 5-2 in their first seven games. Then they hit a rough patch losing eight games in a row in January and early February. They were ousted in the first round of District play and they finished 6-11 on the season.
There were numerous reasons for the losing streak, young team, some players missed time and inconsistency all year. Enter new Head Coach Matt Henderson, who will be tasked at getting the most out of this still young team. The good news is that three returning starters are back and all three of them are upperclassmen, the bad news is that the rest, except for a junior are underclassmen.
It starts with the senior post player Karlie Jones (6-0) who is a major force in the paint and around the basket. She can dominate when she attacks the rim and is an aggressive defender. She will be joined down low again by junior Ashlyn Laue (6-0). With their height and experience expect the Lady Wildcat offense to run through these two. Senior guard Taylor Howe started last season in the backcourt and she will again be the guiding force and main distributor out on the perimeter.
Junior guard Jazzmyn Swisher (5-7) has some experience in the program and will be counted on to provide some scoring and defensive leadership from the backcourt. Sophomores Grace Drake (5-11) and Rachel Henderson (5-9) will supply support to the frontcourt while fellow sophomore guards Angela Konopasek (5-6) and Laney Arnett (5-4) will provide depth in the backcourt. The line-up will change often at first, until a couple full-time players prove their consistency.
Coach is also adding three freshmen into the mix to provide some additional depth and to see what kind of potential they have. These three all have different sets of skills, so each can fill a different role. Freshman guards Alysia Yoder (5-2) and Keira Mostaffa (5-3) will work on outside shooting and ball-handling at the varsity level, while classmate Madison Finkenbine (5-6) works on her game down low in the post area.
Last season, the Warsaw ladies were only able to muster an average of 36 points per game on offense. Improvement there will be a big key to the success of the season, especially if they’re able to establish a post presence down low and an inside game. A lot will depend on whether their guards will be able to pull attention away from their ‘Bigs’ down low by hitting some outside shots, moving the ball and dribble penetrating when they’re able to.
Coach says it pretty simply because their team may be tall down low, the rest of the players are quick on the outside they will plan to use that quickness, “We plan to play with lots of motion and all players playing all over the floor. In one word,” Coach Henderson explains about his offense. “We aim to RUN!!” Being able to use their height advantage on the inside on offense is a given, but they should also benefit on the defensive end. They must become tougher defending around the rim and not allow easy baskets. They also must utilize the decent depth they have in order to play more aggressive forms of defense such as Man to Man and full court pressure defenses.
Coach Henderson will learn what kind of players he has throughout the first part of the season and then determine what kind of team they will have after that. Last season, the Lady Wildcats allowed an average of 54 points per game to their opponents. This will be an area emphasis for Coach Henderson when they start the year, because he feels success on defense is a lot about effort. Coaches has had a lot thrown at him in a very short period of time. Right around the corner, it’s just a couple weeks until the season gets started and Warsaw will be playing for real.
This team may take a little bit of time to adjust to Coach Henderson’s new system, but they do have the talent and experience to have a more consistent year and be able to log more wins this season.