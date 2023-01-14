Check out highlights from 15 games around Mid-Missouri from Friday night plus "the best from the rest" of the week in the FNF Hoops Top 5.
WATCH: FNF Hoops Jan. 13, 2023
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.