Last season was quite a run for the Tigers of Waynesville. They entered Districts with a 12-11 record, then defeated Parkview for the District Title, then defeated Jeff City in the first round of the state tournament before losing in the Elite Eight to eventual state champion, Kickapoo.
They finished 15-12 and that was a senior-laden team and lost four starters because of it. Waynesville Head Coach Chris Pilz enters his 10th season with the Waynesville Tigers with a 146- 121 record at school and an impressive overall coaching record of 407- 343.
With his experience Coach Pilz has been through a rebuilding year or two. He has three quality players back, two who did not play last season and one who he considers their best player from last season. That player would be sophomore guard Tyrique Brooks (6'3). He is a do-it-all type of player. He can score outside and inside, ball-handle, defend and even rebound. He will be asked to do a lot with how new their line-up will be this year. One of the players who are back this year after missing last season is junior forward Nico Fau (6'4). Coach says they really missed him last season as he is the difference maker that could have helped the Tigers win several more games a year ago. “He will score inside the paint and behind the arc,” stated coach.
The other player back this year after not playing in 2020-21 is sophomore guard Jourdyn Jackson (6'4). “Jourydn would have made an impact down the stretch last season,” Coach Pilz commented. “He shoots it from deep with consistency.” Depth will be a big issue this season for the Tigers as Coach Pilz states no one else has stepped up yet. He is hoping that the rest of his line-up takes shape over the first couple weeks of practice. As far as their offensive strengths go coach states, “We will be solid on the offensive glass, understand how to get to the free throw line and our ability to shoot the three will be advantages for us on the offensive end.” Waynesville will attempt to blend offensively, being able to play both up-tempo and in the half-court.
On the defensive end the Tigers are hoping to utilize the team’s overall speed and quickness, so they can create some turmoil for opposing offenses. Turnovers and points in transition will be a focus for the team. They also look to close off the lane and make teams beat them from the perimeter. Ball pressure will be key to their success as well. They also need to be aggressive rebounders on the defensive end.
The Ozark Conference will be loaded again this season, so each and every game will be a challenge. Coach Pilz and his assistant coaches in his program Phillip Gambill, Rick Supancic, Mike Rawlings, Judson Heppard and Erik Kristek are gearing up for this challenging year. They take into account more than just basketball in their program. “Our expectation for this season is to make sure our players feel safe are both physically and mentally fit and make sure we take care of our seniors and senior families to maximize their basketball experience we will field a competitive team.”
2021-22 looks to be a transition year for the Tigers. With only one starter back, a lot of their success will depend on whether the two returning players can get back to form after missing last season. The other part of the equation is who will step up and fill the other roles and provide depth? With their challenging schedule the Tigers are likely to experience some road bumps along the way this season.