“Our team did a great job of working through all of the challenges that were thrown their way,” explained Waynesville Head Coach Brittany Matlock. “There isn’t just one moment that sticks out from last season. There are many moments that we could have just given up, but we kept moving forward. For that, I will always be proud of that group.”
That group started off the year on fire, winning their first 6 games, but then went on a skid of losing 7 in a row and ended up finishing .500 with a 12-12 record. The good news/bad news scenario is that they graduated most of the starters from that team with only one full-time starter returning. That’s the bad news. The good news is that they return four seniors who played some valuable minutes last season. Coach Matlock and her Assistant Coaches Mike Clutts and Sarah Ward will have their work cut out for them, but there is talent to work with.
That one true starter back is a talented one. Sophomore forward Breona Hurd (6'2) was an All-Conference and All-District player as a freshman. “Breonna came in as a freshman and made her presence known,” coach comments. “She is an all-around player who contributes on both ends of the floor. I am excited to continue to watch her grow on and off the court and looking forward to what the future holds.” Hurd averaged a tremendous 17pts, 9reb, 2assist and 1 steal per game last season. This young player will be counted on to be the centerpiece, even with older players around her. Some of those seniors who earned some varsity time, will all be looked at to take on more responsibilities this season.
Senior guard Kaylee Gambill, made a handful of starts last season, so look for her to work the perimeter, and distribute the ball with more confidence this year. She will be joined in the backcourt by fellow senior guard Arainana Jones who also made some varsity starts last season. If these two can become consistent ball distributors and can combine for some outside scoring, then the Tiger offense can be that much more effective. Coach is also counting on them to be more aggressive on defense with more steals and stops in transition. A pair of senior forwards, Brielle Garcia and CJ Jones, will be counted on to help on the wings and in the low post. Coach has put an emphasis on rebounding, with put-backs on offense and no second chance shots for opponents on defense.
Ball movement on offense and of course knocking down open looks are keys, but so is movement without the ball and making that extra pass. Coach knows that this year will be a process of evolving the line-up throughout the season, so that they are playing their best at the end of the year when it counts. “We will be young with varsity experience,” Coach Matlock explains. “I look forward to us getting better each day and making progress towards our goals on and off the court.” Coach Matlock enters her 16th year with the program with an overall coaching record at school of 168-167, so she has had to deal with a “young team with varsity experience” before.
The Ozark Conference will be tough again, especially the powerhouses at the top, so the schedule will be its usual grind. There will also be some early season tests with the Carthage Invitational and Norm Stewart Classic right out of the gate. It will be interesting to see how quickly this Tigers team can gel and play as a cohesive unit. They have the experience within the program and a young star to build around, so it’s possible for this team to surprise everyone and be sneaky good.