High school football practices start Monday, starting the countdown to the return to KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever. Take a look at your school's hype video and get ready for a busy football season!
Hallsville can't wait for "what it's like on a Friday Night"
Kewps preach accountability & respect in 2023
Moberly brings "blue collar mentality" into 2023
North Callaway ready to fight through adversity in 2023
Rock Bridge brings back plenty of firepower in 2023
Explosive Southern Boone Eagles ready to take on 2023
Tolton ready to "pick up where we left off" in 2023