Westran Hornets Head Coach Chris Sander reflects on the 2020-21 season as the one that got away. “Last year we had a very successful season finishing with a record of 19-6. We won the New Franklin Tournament and got 2nd place in the Sturgeon Tournament,” Coach explained. “We finished 3rd place in our conference behind Salisbury and Harrisburg. We lost in a close game to Salisbury in the semifinals of Districts. Salisbury went on to play for the State Championship.”
Looking ahead to this campaign there will be a mix of veteran players and newcomers. One of those vets is junior big-man Langden Kitchen (6'6, 195). Kitchen averaged a double-double (18.2ppg and 11.5rpg) on his way to being named 1st Team All Conference, 1st Team All District the KRES ALL Star and KOMU Dream Team. Senior guard Leyton Bain (5'10, 155) returns after averaging 6.2ppg, 2.7rpg, 2apg, 2spg last year.
Three newcomers will be starting consistently for the first time and all have some varsity experience. Senior guard Logan Bain (5'11, 160) averaged 2.8 ppg last season and a pair of juniors; forward Blake Williams (6'3, 185) and guard Ashden Dale (6'0, 155) add good size and mobility. Coach Sander has built some depth in his four years in charge at Westran. They can go deep off the bench or some of these guys have the talent to spot start whenever called upon.
Starting with big-off-the-bench Connor Tagai (6'8, 185). The senior forward can help in the paint and on the boards. Senior guard Steven Smith (6'0, 160) joins fellow senior guard Evan Chapman (5'11, 130) and sophomore guard Trent Brandow (6'0, 145) as backcourt depth. Add talented freshman Marshall Kitchen (6'4, 175) to the mix at forward and there are numerous combinations Coach Sander can utilize. “We really want to get up and down the floor and get easy baskets,” Coach explains about his offense. “Hopefully our team defense will be very solid and help lead to easy baskets as well. In a half court set we will look to pound the ball inside to our big guys and really work inside out.”
The Hornets averaged 61 points per game last year. “Our biggest strength is our size that we have at the post position. I think we will be tough to defend in the paint. I also believe that we have the ability to shoot the ball very well from 3. Being consistent shooting the ball will be a key to our success this season.” On defense Coach states, “We play mostly man to man defense and we want to be solid in our man to man. We want to contest every shot and give up nothing easy. We will mix in some zone defenses at times and will look to press as much as we can.” Westran allowed teams 48.2 points per game last year. “Our biggest defensive strength is our size and length,” coach boasts. “Also we have some very quick guards out around the perimeter who can pressure the other team. Deflecting passes and contesting shots will be a key to us being solid defensively. Also we should be very solid on the defensive and offensive glass.”
Big rivalry games early in the season at Cairo-Dec at Harrisburg-Feb and the big rematch at home vs. Salisbury-Feb will be the best gauges to see how good this Hornet squad can be. “This season can be a good one for our basketball team,” Coach Sander states. “We lost some good basketball players to graduation last year, but have quite a few good players coming back. I think our returners have the ability to be that much better as basketball players and I think we have some new players who can make a splash as well. Our goal is to be very competitive in both conference (Lewis & Clark) and District play.”