The Westran faithful probably remember when their girl’s basketball team won Districts. They went 21 and 8. It would be the last winning season for a few years for the last five years have been rough, 3 wins in 88 games including a 70-game losing streak. Today’s starting seniors were in middle school – no doubt hearing about the win. Junior standout Dylan Perry might remember. The one who probably remembers it most would be her coach, Westran Head Coach Alex Thomas, it was his first year as assistant.
Last season, the Lady Hornets finished 2-22 in his first year as head coach. These were the first two victories in three seasons of play. The previous win was a single victory in the 2017-2018 season. “Last year we were a young, inexperienced team that was coming off of two winless seasons in a row,” Head Coach Alex Thomas said. “We were able to snap a 70-game losing streak. We lost one senior from last year’s team.” In the midst of these struggles Coach Thomas sticks with his coaching philosophy, “Create a positive culture that allows the girls to improve both as basketball players and as individuals everyday.” With that mentality the Lady Hornets go to work with the promise of the hard work paying off. There should be more paydays this season as Westran brings back all five starters from last season.
Junior Dylan Perry will lead the team at guard again after last year’s season. Last year she scored 309 points, produced 49 assists, 83 rebounds and 44 steals to earn 2nd team All-Conference and a spot on the KMZU Dream Team. Senior Reanna Black will take the court at guard. Last season she scored 105 points, with 44 assists, 160 rebounds and 43 steals. This also earned her a spot on the KMZU Dream Team. Junior Kenzie Black will play the combo guard / forward spot and brought in 101 points last season as well as 13 assist, 72 rebounds and 16 steals. Senior Maddy Harvey will be at forward and last year scored 100 points, with 9 assists, 120 rebounds and 10 steals. Junior Maci Crutchfield rounds out the starting team at center. Last year she was good for 109pts, 18 assists, 143 rebounds and 19 steals.
Last year the team carried a 19-point deficit against their opponents, averaging just 31 points per game while allowing 51. This included a 61-point loss to Community (15-76) and a relatively close loss to Knox County (40-51).
“Our offensive philosophy is to spread the floor and look for driving and cutting lanes to the basket,” Coach Thomas said. “Our strengths come from when we can get the ball in the lane. We are looking to improve on last year. Our experience level has increased along with our skill level. I believe we will still be a sub 500 team, but will have the opportunity to win more games.” On defense coach states, “We played primarily zone last year,” he said. “We are looking to play more man to man and put pressure on the ball this year. For us discipline and rebounding are keys to be successful on defense. We are not a team that will create a ton of turnovers. We will rely on keeping the ball out of the lane and only allowing one shot per possession. This season we will look to lower points allowed per game. If we can lower the amount of turnovers we have ourselves and can continue to play discipline defense we will be more competitive.”
For Coach Thomas the season holds promise which lurks behind a few key games. They will face Cairo (12/7- Away) who went 9-15 last year. They will travel to Sturgeon (12/20), who went 4-10 in 2021. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will be hosting Paris on February 8th. Of these games Paris had the most wins last season at 10-13 losses. Coach is not expecting miracles this season, just a more competitive team game to game. He has the players to make that happen.