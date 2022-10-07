HUNTSVILLE - Langden Kitchen has been Westran's "Mr. Everything" through the first six weeks of this high school football season. At 6-foot, 7-inches and 245 pounds, the Hornets' star plays on both sides of the ball as a tight end and defensive end. Frankly, his team wouldn't be the same without him on the field.
Up until his senior season this year, Kitchen only played on the line of scrimmage. He didn't have enough athleticism in the past due to fast growth spurts but now, moving around the field and handling the football isn't a problem. Kitchen attributes this improvement to hard work and dedication throughout this past offseason.
"A lot of film study, a lot of work in the weight room but a lot of times with my coaches preparing me for games and just when I was younger, my dad preparing me for this moment," Kitchen said.
According to Westran's head coach Aaron O'Laughlin, the senior takes pride in being a leader and ultimately demonstrates it everyday. Kitchen does it in all aspects of his high school life.
"He's done it both in the weight room and in the classroom, as a citizen in town and on the football field," O'Laughlin said.
The Hornets star player leads his team in touchdowns, tackles, receiving yards per game, sacks, and he averages 7.3 yards per carry. Kitchen has unlocked new elements to Westran's offense, and his teammates including sophomore quarterback Cooper Harvey are grateful for him.
"When he's in the backfield or doing play action or whatever it is, he makes it a lot easier because he's blocking or he's got a short route to where we can throw it to him," Harvey said.
Westran started the season 0-2, but since then they've won their last three of four games and look to defeat Harrisburg on Friday for a winning record. With three games left on the schedule before district play begins, this matchup against the Bulldogs is crucial. Although going all the way is a tough task, Kitchen has huge dreams ahead for the Hornets.
"I have big hopes of winning the conference championship and hopefully making a state run so we can be that team, make Westran history, and be the first team to win a state championship," Kitchen said.
If Westran is going to accomplish immortality, it will be on the shoulders of their dynamic two-way star.