HUNTSVILLE - Westran High School announced Andrew Baxley as the new head coach for the football program Thursday.
February 9, 2023
The 2012 Westran and 2016 William Jewell graduate spent the last four years assistant coaching the Hornets in both the running back and defensive back positions.
The Westran team went 5-6 in each of the last two seasons.
Thanks everyone for the wishes and congrats! Im so pumped for this new journey in my life. #BleedGreed #HornetPride @WestranFootball pic.twitter.com/lLnGQkuY9h— Andrew Baxley (@AndrewBaxley1) February 9, 2023
Baxley takes over for Aaron O'Laughlin, who stepped down from being the Westran Football head coach earlier this year. O'Laughlin had a 32-25 record in his five seasons at the helm of the Hornets.