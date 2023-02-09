HUNTSVILLE - Westran High School announced Andrew Baxley as the new head coach for the football program Thursday. 

The 2012 Westran and 2016 William Jewell graduate spent the last four years assistant coaching the Hornets in both the running back and defensive back positions.

The Westran team went 5-6 in each of the last two seasons.

Baxley takes over for Aaron O'Laughlin, who stepped down from being the Westran Football head coach earlier this year. O'Laughlin had a 32-25 record in his five seasons at the helm of the Hornets. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Reporter

Veronica Townsend is a graduate student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and is originally from Jefferson City, Missouri. At KOMU, she is a sports reporter.

Recommended for you