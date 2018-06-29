KOMU 8 NEWS
Grid
List
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
-
Powerball for 06-27-2018
The latest Powerball results are: 63 - 28 - 62 - 7 - 37 - Power Ball: 15 - Power Play: 2
-
Mega Millions for 06-26-2018
The latest Mega Millions results are: 39 - 25 - 60 - 29 - 17 - Mega Ball: 19 - Megaplier: 2
-
Lucky for Life for 06-28-2018
The latest Lucky for Life results are: 47 - 48 - 3 - 27 - 23 - Luckyball: 3
-
Lotto for 06-27-2018
The latest Lotto results are: 25 - 7 - 10 - 39 - 43 - 34
-
Show Me Cash for 06-28-2018: Evening Draw
The latest Show Me Cash results are: 1 - 8 - 25 - 5 - 7
-
Pick 4 for 06-28-2018: Evening Draw
The latest Pick 4 results are: 8 - 7 - 8 - 2
-
Pick 3 for 06-28-2018: Evening Draw
The latest Pick 3 results are: 7 - 2 - 1