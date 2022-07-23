JEFFERSON CITY- The 7th annual Battle of the Brews for Charity, presented by the Leadership Jefferson City Class of 2022, took place Saturday at Capital Region MU Healthcare Amphitheater.
The event holds a friendly competition for local breweries and home brewers where both judges and attendees sample brews and have a choice of voting for favorite home brewer, craft brewer, and the people's choice.
The fundraiser is put on by Leadership Jefferson City, which is part of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce. Every year, citizens from Jefferson City and Columbia apply. The steering committee selects around 30 leaders are selected to be a part of the class.
The leaders that are chosen then get the opportunity to learn more about Jefferson City and how to be more of a leader in the community.
Trisha Barnes, the Logistics Committee Chair, said the entire experience isa great time to get to know more about her community. She also said that The Battle of the Brews is the classes final project after graduation.
"We're able to put this event on and raise money for the charities of our selecting," Barnes said. "That was also a cool thing, getting to select the charities."
Barnes said the selection process involves the entire class and includes a vote.
"We make a list of all the charities that each class member would like to put on the roster and then we start narrowing down with votes," Barnes said. "Then the four were told that they were selected."
Each charity had to provide, what their organization was and what they do in the community along with what their needs were.
"As a class, we got to talk about that. Then it actually went into a blind vote to the class where everyone gets to read about the charities in the case that they didn't know what the charities did in the community, and learn more about them," Barnes said. "Then we got to make our selections."
The four benefiting organizations selected this year are:
Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation
Casa (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
Amy Vanoversch a member of the leadership class and the social media chair for Capital Center Cost, said she loves working for the organization.
"It's just great to get our name out there to show people that what we do," Vanoversch said. "We help children when they move from foster home to foster home or when they're removed, we do luggage. You can sponsor a piece of luggage for the child. Then they get a brand new luggage when they have to move, so they don't have to put their stuff in a trash bag."
She said that the funds raised at the Battle of the Brews directly affect children in need of support.
"It goes to either angel funds, luggage, or training CASA volunteers," Vanoversch said. "What we do is we have training classes that prep CASA volunteers to know what to do in certain situations. We help kids have an angel fund where we have teens that are in foster homes, and maybe their foster parent doesn't take them driving or whatever, so we help pay for Driver's ed classes."
Barnes said she hopes the next Leadership class chooses to continue to put on The Battle of the Brews because it's a great cause.
"It's a great event," Barnes said. "We want to keep it going."