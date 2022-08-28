COLUMBIA - LaTita Harris seems surprised when asked, 'how long have you been cooking?'
"I've been cooking all my life", Harris said, "It's something my father gave me, my father was a cook....he started me when I could see over the stove."
But whether she could have started her business without the CoMO Cooks Shared Kitchen is a different story.
"A home based business just wasn't working for me" Harris says.
Now, with help from the City of Columbia, Harris and the nearly 20 other small businesses can keep cooking on 'The Loop.'
'The Loop', located on Business Loop 70 E, secured a $250,000 grant from the City of Columbia to build a permanent location for the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen. That's part of a report released last week by the the Business Loop Community Improvement District highlighting improvements made to 'The Loop' during 2022.
The Loop' also started a program called the Street Art Project, where Loop businesses volunteer to host a piece of art.
Business leaders have been talking about beautifying 'The Loop' for a long time but Danny Dodd, owner of a Chicago style hot dog business called Legend's, says this time feels different.
"As far as the effort, I see the effort, I hear the buzz..." Dodd said, "...and if you're someone that travels a lot on the Business Loop you just start seeing things getting cleaner."
Dodd also uses the Shared Kitchen and said he's looking forward to moving back to 'The Loop.'
"It's great that they're [CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen] moving to the Business Loop because it just continues to bring Business Loop people together," Dodd said.
For LaTita Harris and Danny Dodd, it's good to be in the loop.
"I'm just coming in with my experience of loving to cook, and they're leading me on my way and I'm so thankful for them" Harris said."
But 'The Loop' isn't just for Columbia city residents.
The report also said that 'The Loop' secured a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support local farmers. 'The Loop' is partnering with Root Cellar and Greenbelt Land Trust to encourage farmers to produce value-added food products.
According to the University of Maryland, a value-added product is a "change in the physical state or form of the product", like making strawberries into jam.
The new CoMO Cooks Shared Kitchen will be 3200 square feet and located at 14 Business Loop E.