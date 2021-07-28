Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Columbia
91°F
Sunny
91°F / 75°F
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brought to you by First Midwest Bank
Most Popular
Articles
- Four City of Columbia employees placed on leave asked to resign
- Hickman assistant coach arrested on child pornography charges
- Here's what you need to know: Friday, July 23
- Fulton woman pleads guilty for shooting boyfriend while acting out movie scene
- Chamois man faces first degree murder charges in Osage County homicide
- Columbia Police investigate shots fired
- MU social justice center employees respond to restructuring
- Woman airlifted to MU hospital after residential explosion in Moniteau County
- Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk to step down
- No injuries reported after shots fired in south Columbia
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2021 KOMU 8, 5550 Hwy 63 S Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.