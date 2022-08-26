Aug. 26: Final construction continues on the tower.
KOMU 8’s new tower will offer enhanced signal strength. Viewers who watch KOMU 8 over the air via antenna will need to rescan their television after the official tower launch date (TBD). Make sure your antenna is UHF. Viewers who watch via cable, satellite or through a streaming service will NOT have to rescan, as the process will be taken care of by the provider.
FOR ANTENNA USERS:
LAUNCH DATE: (COMING SOON)
How do I rescan my tv?
- Go into "Settings" on your TV (sometimes represented by a cog or gear symbol)
- Find the option that says "Channel" or "Antenna" or a similar option
- Select the option to rescan. This is often called "Channel Tuning", "Auto Tune", or "Auto Rescan"
- Your television should automatically search for all local channels, including KOMU 8
For additional information visit: fcc.gov/rescan.