KOMU 8’s new tower will offer enhanced signal strength. Viewers who watch KOMU 8 over the air via antenna will need to rescan their television from January 9 until January 16. Make sure your antenna is UHF. Viewers who watch via cable, satellite or through a streaming service will NOT have to rescan, as the process will be taken care of by the provider.

TOWER UPDATES

  • Jan 5: KOMU 8's new tower and testing is complete. The new tower signal will launch on Monday, January 9. Viewers who use an over-the-air antenna will have to rescan their televisions. When doing this, televisions will automatically pick up transmission from KOMU 8’s new tower.  Those who watch KOMU 8 via satellite, cable or through streaming services will not have to do anything.

FOR ANTENNA USERS

  • Launch Date: Jan 9 (MUST RESCAN TV BY JAN 16)

HOW DO I RESCAN MY TV?
  1. Go into "Settings" on your TV (sometimes represented by a cog or gear symbol)
  2. Find the option that says "Channel" or "Antenna" or a similar option
  3. Select the option to rescan. This is often called "Channel Tuning", "Auto Tune", or "Auto Rescan"
  4. Your television should automatically search for all local channels, including KOMU 8

KOMU 8 will move to UHF channel 27, but the station will remain at 8.1 and 8.3 after the rescan.

For additional information visit: fcc.gov/rescan.

