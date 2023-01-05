KOMU 8’s new tower will offer enhanced signal strength. Viewers who watch KOMU 8 over the air via antenna will need to rescan their television from January 9 until January 16. Make sure your antenna is UHF. Viewers who watch via cable, satellite or through a streaming service will NOT have to rescan, as the process will be taken care of by the provider.

Jan 5: KOMU 8's new tower and testing is complete. The new tower signal will launch on Monday, January 9. Viewers who use an over-the-air antenna will have to rescan their televisions. When doing this, televisions will automatically pick up transmission from KOMU 8’s new tower. Those who watch KOMU 8 via satellite, cable or through streaming services will not have to do anything.

Launch Date: Jan 9 (MUST RESCAN TV BY JAN 16)

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Go into "Settings" on your TV (sometimes represented by a cog or gear symbol) Find the option that says "Channel" or "Antenna" or a similar option Select the option to rescan. This is often called "Channel Tuning", "Auto Tune", or "Auto Rescan" Your television should automatically search for all local channels, including KOMU 8

KOMU 8 will move to UHF channel 27, but the station will remain at 8.1 and 8.3 after the rescan.

For additional information visit: fcc.gov/rescan.

Rescan questions Rescan Questions



Finish Viewers who watch KOMU 8 over the air via antenna will need to rescan their television from January 9 until January 16. If you have questions about the rescan process, please fill out the form below.