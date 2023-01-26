COLUMBIA - The American Lung Association graded Missouri an F in four out of five categories on their most recent report. Tobacco prevention and cessation funding, smokefree air, tobacco taxes, and flavored tobacco products all received the worst rating. Only access to cessation services was graded higher, which was graded as a C.
One of the biggest factors that the American Lung Association associated with reduced smoking is tobacco taxes.
At a rate of 17 cents per pack, Missouri currently charges the lowest tax rates on cigarettes. Dr. Jenna Wintemberg is a certified tobacco treatment specialist with MU Health. She said the biggest reason for our low tax is the Hancock Amendment.
"Our state legislature cannot vote to raise the tobacco tax," Wintemberg said. "Here it goes to a public vote. The last major attempt by public health organizations to raise the tax was in 2012."
Wintemberg explains that statewide campaigns such as these take vast resources and are difficult to relate to the general public.
She added that it's difficult to "educate the public about the benefits of a tax increase."
Hubert Nicholson is a local resident who does not want tobacco taxes to increase.
"I think it's already hazardous to your health," he said. "Why do they want to tax something that's killing you with cancer anyway?"
Nicholson admits that he has been a smoker for almost 30 years.
He adds that the cigarettes that he smokes cost almost $10 per pack.
Nicholson thinks that cigarette taxes do not benefit the community. "It makes the tobacco companies richer, that's all!" He adds, "It's not going to food banks or homeless situations."
Nicholson admits, "If you're not addicted, I don't think you should ever start."
Wintemberg echoed this statement. "Prevention is a key emphasis area. Preventing young people from initiating tobacco and nicotine products is a smart step towards reducing our overall nicotine prevalence."
Current legislation has been discussed to ban menthol cigarettes which are more popular with young smokers. Wintemberg explains that a lack of regulation on e-cigarettes is a leading cause of youth smoking.
She did also explain that there are still steps to help those who are smokers if taxes aren't an incentive. "Support services like our state quit line. Anybody today can call 1-800-QUITNOW and they can talk to a cessation coach for free."
MU Health offers many services to assist in the process of quitting smoking. Smoking rates in Missouri and across the country have been steadily decreasing for years.