KOMU 8 is tracking where each county health department in mid-Missouri stands in offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommends Missourians contact their primary care provider about being vaccinated before the county health department.

Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Phases

DHSS provides this map of approved vaccination sites. There is currently a shortage of doses across the state; not all vaccinators may have doses available for Phase 1A, 1B- Tier 1, and Phase 1B- Tier 2, the only phases approved for vaccines in Missouri.

