Evie Allen

Evie B Allen is an award-winning journalist who started her career in her home community in southern Illinois. Before making the move to Columbia, Missouri she worked as a morning show Anchor for the local ABC station, WSIL TV 3 in Carterville, IL. She spent 13 years, reporting, anchoring, and mentoring young journalists at WSIL. In 2021, Evie was awarded the Silver Dome for Best Reporter from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.
Joining Evie in her move to mid-Missouri are her husband Matthew and dog Maggie. Evie graduated from John A. Logan College in 2008 and from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2010. At SIUC, Evie majored in Radio-Television. She anchored and reported for the university station and won the Radio-Television Outstanding Student Award for News in 2010.
In her free time, Evie is very involved with her family’s ministry as a licensed minister and praise and worship leader. She also loves spending time with her family and friends, fishing, and baking. She has a passion for people and is excited about reporting for mid-Missouri.