Jeimmie Nevalga oversees a complex newsroom environment that brings together a diverse group of students and professionals from around the world while collaborating with the School’s other hands-on multi-platform newsrooms. These include a digital-first community newspaper, an NPR-member station and the State Government Reporting Program in Jefferson City. Nevalga is the first woman and minority to lead the news department at KOMU.
Nevalga has more than 10 years of experience producing traditional and non-traditional newscasts. She began her career at WISN 12, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee as a producer for their two-hour morning show. Later Nevalga served as the producer for the 6 p.m. evening news. In 2005 she made the jump to Chicago, her hometown, where she worked as producer and executive producer for CLTV, a 24-hour local cable news station. The change in news format allowed Nevalga the opportunity to produce extended coverage of major news events, including eight hours of coverage during the 2008 presidential election. In 2009, she was instrumental in the merger of CLTV with its sister station WGN, where she served as senior producer.
Nevalga has helped the station win several top Missouri Broadcasters Association awards over the years. She earned an Emmy nomination as executive producer for a special called “Community Under Fire: A Search For Solutions.” Nevalga’s former students are working in local news stations across the country as well as for national networks.
Nevalga earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from MU in 2000. She is a member of the NATAS Mid-America Emmys, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists and the Asian American Journalism Association. She is fluent in Tagalog and proficient in Spanish. Nevalga is active in numerous University of Missouri and School of Journalism committees, including its Diversity and Inclusion Committee.