ROBERT FLOYD

Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Boone MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO, and Osage MO Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Boone MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO, and Osage MO Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Columbia
78°F
Sunny
78°F / 71°F
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brought to you by First Midwest Bank
Most Popular
Articles
- Worsening Missouri drought conditions could soon affect the water you drink
- Human remains found on Missouri River island in Saline County
- Police search for suspects in north Columbia homicide
- Firefighter hospitalized after responding to southwest Columbia house fire
- Water festival coming to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park
- Eleven new troopers graduate from Highway Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy
- Police identify Monday's homicide victim; search continues for suspects
- 'Chiefs Champions Tour' to make stop in Jefferson City next week
- OATS announces its transportation services will no longer accept cash
- MDC determines fish kill in the Lake of the Ozarks a natural event
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2023 KOMU 8 5550 Hwy 63 S, Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.