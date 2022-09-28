I came to Columbia in 2020 when I started my Master’s Degree at MU, and have grown to love this community that welcomed me with open arms.
I’ve always loved storytelling. I got my undergraduate degree in Film & Media Production from Arizona State University. Being a filmmaker as my foundation, I like to challenge myself when shooting for the news to make my visuals more cinematic and interesting to watch.
In my free time I enjoy working out, riding my motorcycle, and playing board games. As a native Californian growing up at the beach I was barefoot most of the time, which I’ve been known to do here and there while anchoring at the desk (just don’t tell the news director that).
Join me on air, streaming online, or on the KOMU 8 News app weekdays on KOMU 8 News at Noon and Wednesdays through Fridays on KOMU 8 News at Five.