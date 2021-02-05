JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Friday evening, Governor Mike Parson is ordering the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine bright with red lights to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their repeat appearance in the Super Bowl.
Governor Parson said in a press release that "we couldn't be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,".
The dome will glow red each day at sunset until Monday, Feb. 8.
Governor Parson also gave the Chiefs some words of encouragement, saying "let's run it back and bring home another Super Bowl trophy! Go Chiefs!".
The Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Kickoff is expected to take place at 5:30 p.m. CT.