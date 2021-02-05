Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-095>099-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047>052-059- 060-070300- /O.NEW.KLSX.WW.Y.0009.210206T1500Z-210207T0300Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO- Cole MO-Gasconade MO-Greene IL-Jersey IL-Knox MO-Lewis MO- Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL-Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO- Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO- Shelby MO-Warren MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, and Quincy 219 PM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility expected where snowfall rates are higher. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold air is expected along with and behind the snow, which will cause a drop in wind chills and may present travel concerns on untreated roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$