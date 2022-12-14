JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments on a Clay County child abuse case, after 17 months of litigation.
According to a case briefing, in March 2020, a Clay County mother intended to release her parental rights when she gave birth to her child. The mother's sister, referred to as "Ashley Smith," and her partner, referred to as "Adam Smith," expressed they wanted to adopt the child.
Three months after the child's birth, the Smiths filed for adoption on June 8, 2020. Nearly a year later, the Clay County Family Court granted the Smiths to have legal custody of the child on June 7, 2021.
On the same day they were granted custody, the Smiths brought the child, which is a female, to a pediatrician for a "well child check." The doctor at that check up noted the child was "well developed, well nourished, in no apparent distress."
But a week later, on June 14, 2021, the Smiths brought the child to Children's Mercy Hospital with second-degree burns on her left leg and foot. The case briefing said the child was "scalded by hot water while in a sink."
During the same hospital visit, x-rays taken found four healed fractures; three of the right femur and one of the left tibia.
A juvenile officer alleged the Smiths neglected and abused the child, and filed a petition on July 7, 2021, for the removal of the child from the Smiths' care. The Missouri Department of Social Services then placed the child in temporary care within the department's Children's Division the next day.
The circuit court of Clay County then removed the Smiths as temporary caretakers of the child on July 23, 2021.
According to the case briefing, Dr. Angela Doswell with Children's Mercy Hospital testified on August 30, 2021, during a Clay County Juvenile Court hearing. Doswell said the fractures were a result of "twisting or pulling motions." Doswell also said the child's injuries presented a "high probability" of neglect and abuse.
Doswell also testified that it's unclear when the fractures occurred.
The Smiths claim the injuries were accidental.
The Smiths are now appealing the Clay County Family Court's ruling to remove the child from their legal custody. The Missouri Supreme Court may rule to either affirm the lower court's decision or overturn it and allow the Smiths a path to reclaim their status as the child's caretaker.
KOMU 8 reached out to DSS but they declined to comment, as litigation is ongoing.