JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame honored its first round of inductees on Friday, in the Rotunda at the Capitol building.
The 2020 class inductees included the following : Joseph J. Frank of St. Louis, Ophelia “Ophie” Landry Owens of St. Louis, Brydon M. Ross of Kennett and Harry S. Truman of Independence.
According to a press release, this first class of inductees are, “excellent examples of patriotism, courage and compassion, and all Missourians should be proud of this heritage.”
Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, state or nation.
The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame organized the Friday event. According to their website, the board members are a group of veterans and individuals committed to recognizing veterans in the state.
To nominate someone for next year’s class, there is a nomination form for individuals who meet the requirements or send an email.