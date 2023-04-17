MISSOURI − Missouri's "Stand Your Ground" law could affect whether or not a Kansas City homeowner is charged in the shooting of a Black teenager last week.
The law states a person may use physical force necessary to defend themselves against intruders.
A white man in his 80s reportedly shot and seriously wounded Ralph Yarl, a Black teen, on April 13 in Kansas City, Missouri. KOMU 8 is not naming the homeowner as he has not been charged.
According to police, the 16-year-old approached the wrong Kansas City home when he attempted to pick up his younger brothers, and the homeowner shot Ralph outside the residence. Ralph's attorneys say Ralph was "shot twice and struck in the head and arm," and was released from the hospital Saturday night.
The homeowner was taken into custody and placed on 24-hour hold. The man was released less than two hours later, according to Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).
Missouri law allows a person to be held up to 24 hours for a felony investigation. At that point, the person must be released or arrested and formally charged.
In order to file charges against the individual, the KCPD needs a statement from the homeowner. Investigators will consider whether the shooter was protected by Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
“The 'Stand Your Ground' law removes the duty to retreat,” former Cole County prosecuting attorney Bill Tackett said. “It’s a justification for using force against intruders and trespassers.”
He said Missouri is unique in the ability to quickly use deadly force compared to other states.
“A lot of states have a duty to retreat,” he said. “Here we don’t have that. You can use deadly force immediately for yourself or for a third party to protect them, but there has to be a threat.”
Although Tackett has not seen police records, he said the information made available to the public described Ralph as not being a threat; therefore the “Stand Your Ground” law would not be applicable.
Organizations throughout Missouri have spoken out about the incident, and in some cases have called the shooting an act of racism. The Missouri Moms Against Action Group released a statement about the incident.
“I’m so tired of this senseless, racist gun violence against our children,” Angela Ferrell-Zabala, senior vice president for movement building at Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, said. “In this country, our Black children are forced to contend with the fact that they are targets. There are no guarantees for their safety when they walk out the door. We don’t have to live like this and our children sure as hell shouldn’t be dying like this.”
Tackett said charges in the case will heavily rely on the statement the homeowner gives on what actually happened during the incident.
Nationally prominent civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump were retained by Ralph's family and released the following statement:
"There is no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening and defenseless teenager that rang his doorbell. We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extend of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting."
Protests erupted across Kansas City Sunday, criticizing the homeowner's release from jail. The incident has captured the attention of many, including Vice President Kamala Harris.