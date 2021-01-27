COLUMBIA - Snow blanketed much of Mid-Missouri Wednesday morning, and while the snow is finished for now with sunnier skies forecast, road crews are preparing for additional work tonight in case the roads freeze up again.
"We had crews out starting about 10:30 last night," Jason Shafer said of MODOT"s efforts during the storm. Shafer is the MODOT Central District's maintenance engineer.
“Once the weather got started, we were treating it and trying to minimize the disruption to traffic,” Shafer said.
While temperatures decreased throughout the day and will be below freezing overnight, Shafer said that the department did not believe the roads would be incredibly slick for the morning rush.
“We're pretty confident that while the potential is there, the likelihood is minimal,” Shafer said. "We're still wanting to ensure that nothing happens."
Shafer acknowledged that MODOT's road preparation efforts will prioritize streets with lower traffic volume to enhance driving conditions for motorists.
"On some of our lower volume roads we will put abrasives of some kind down for traction," Shafer said, "but on our more major highways, not as much."
Shafer is confident that MODOT has enough resources to de-ice roads, as a relatively light winter has allowed MODOT to conserve their materials to use for later.