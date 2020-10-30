COLUMBIA- Over 900 customers in downtown Columbia are experiencing a power outage. 

According to Columbia Water and Light, there is a fault in one of the circuits from the plant that powers the downtown area.

Crews have been dispatched to determine the location and cause and to make repairs. 

Traffic signals are out creating a traffic hazard. The department encourages the use of caution and to avoid the area if possible.

