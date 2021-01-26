COLUMBIA- Your spirituality is a more important part of you than you think. Those were the words of former UN Ambassador Andrew Young in a 30-minute speech for the University of Missouri on Tuesday.
Young was brought in as a keynote speaker as the university held a virtual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ambassador Young was good friends with Dr. King before his passing and shared several stories the two of them had over the years. Ambassador Young has spent almost half a century working towards civil rights and has earned numerous accolades across his life including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Legion d’Honneur.
Young’s biggest message was about your spirituality saying “Your mind is the most powerful weapon you have.” Young continued to talk about how Dr. King learned from the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.
Young said your spiritual power is the most important tool that you have. He continued to make this a point of emphasis, sharing that he and Dr. King were only given an opportunity; not that they were better than anybody else. Young continued to speak about Dr. King and his legacy and how they were both brought up. The entire celebration is located on YouTube for anyone to view the celebration and to hear Ambassador Young's speech.