MU students concern over COVID-19 increasing with Thanksgiving break approaching.

COLUMBIA - Thanksgiving break for colleges across Mid-Missouri is only weeks away, but concern from students is rising.
Multiple universities in our area made the decision to shift to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving break.
Central Methodist, William Woods, Westminster, Lincoln University and Columbia College all made plans for students to transition to online learning the week after Thanksgiving.
MU was not one of them.
Many MU students KOMU 8 spoke to Wednesday said they're concerned about bringing COVID-19 home.
"I'm in a multi-generational house right now so for me, my grandfather who's 80 lives with us," Blythe Dorrian, an MU senior said. "For people like that, that would be kind of a concern for them."
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said campus leaders are monitoring the situation.
"We'll notify the campus community if any changes are made," he said.
Boone County Health Department educator Ashton Day said cases are holding steady in the 18-22 age range.
Even though those cases are steady, the idea of thousands of students leaving and returning to Columbia is worrying. Day said they'll keep an eye on the case rate during the two weeks following Thanksgiving.
"Just like we did when students came in in August, and just like we will towards the middle and end of January when they come back as well," Day said.
Even though MU is staying steady with their plans for after the break, students say they can't help but worry.
"I definitely would not be surprised if we saw an even bigger spike after Thanksgiving when everybody comes back," Jordan Layton, an MU junior said.
