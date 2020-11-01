As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Sunday, Nov. 1 will become available below:
10 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,349 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 2,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 185,535.
The state also added two new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 3,026.
In the last seven days, there have been 14,400 cases of COVID-19. The single day average for Missouri is 2,057.