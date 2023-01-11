Nassau County GOP calls for Santos to resign

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&