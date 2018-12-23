Read • Watch • Interact

Man arrested, police find storage unit full of cash, cocaine, meth, K2
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police found cash, drugs and a gun at a... More >>
27 minutes ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 Sunday, December 23, 2018 9:51:10 AM CST December 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Man arrested, police find storage unit full of cash, cocaine, meth, marijuana
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police found cash, drugs and a gun at a... More >>
33 minutes ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 Sunday, December 23, 2018 9:44:42 AM CST December 23, 2018 in News

Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 79-63 in the annual... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 7:53:00 PM CST December 22, 2018 in Top Stories

Shutdown expected to drag into Christmas as standoff deepens
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government was expected to remain partially shut down well into Christmas as... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 6:34:04 PM CST December 22, 2018 in News

"Hacky Sack guy" returns to Speakers Circle after setting world record
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s most famous footbag player made an appearance at MU’s Speakers Circle Saturday — his first footbag session... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 5:12:00 PM CST December 22, 2018 in News

Large number of shoppers expected on 'Super Saturday'
COLUMBIA - Fifty-six percent of holiday shoppers plan to shop Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation. Last year,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 4:45:00 AM CST December 22, 2018 in News

Police: Shots exchanged in west Columbia
COLUMBIA - As many as 12 shots were fired in west Columbia Friday night, according to police. Officers at... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 9:12:00 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Midnight shutdown all but sure but talks persist at Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House negotiators left the Capitol late Friday, and the House and Senate adjourned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 8:46:39 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Chronic pain patients worry opioid epidemic will limit prescription medications
ST. LOUIS – Prescription drug monitoring programs sometimes flag chronic pain patients who take prescription opioids. Opioid deaths in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 5:31:00 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Bill: Insurance should cover therapy for people with developmental disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY - Some mothers and lawmakers say a new bill will help people with developmental disabilities, but people in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 4:33:00 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Puppy scams: Better Business Bureau warns of online fraud in furry form
COLUMBIA - For people with a pet on their last-minute gift list, the Better Business Bureau is warning about scams... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 3:59:00 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Department of Public Safety releases anti-human trafficking posters
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety Friday released human trafficking posters that some businesses will be required... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 3:17:00 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson City students mend a way to give back during the holidays
JEFFERSON CITY - Students at the Nichols Career Center in Jefferson City are raising money for local charities through class... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 1:31:01 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of phone scam
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department warned the public Friday about a phone scam in which someone is claiming... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 12:34:00 PM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Missouri AG's office responds to Secretary of State's request for documents
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's Office responded Friday to the Secretary of State's request for documents in connection... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 11:44:05 AM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Holts Summit parents stand by bus driver whose job is in jeopardy
HOLTS SUMMIT- Parents of children from Callaway Hills Elementary School are rallying in support of a bus driver who is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 11:29:00 AM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Highway patrol shares tips ahead of holiday travel rush
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to carry an emergency kit in their vehicles as they... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 Friday, December 21, 2018 3:30:00 AM CST December 21, 2018 in News

Former CPD officer "not surprised" by Chief Ken Burton's leave
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia Police Department officer Rob Sanders said Thursday he's not surprised Police Chief Ken Burton was placed... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, December 20 2018 Dec 20, 2018 Thursday, December 20, 2018 10:45:00 PM CST December 20, 2018 in News
