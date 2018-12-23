Read • Watch • Interact
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police found cash, drugs and a gun at a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police found cash, drugs and a gun at a... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 79-63 in the annual... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government was expected to remain partially shut down well into Christmas as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s most famous footbag player made an appearance at MU’s Speakers Circle Saturday — his first footbag session... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fifty-six percent of holiday shoppers plan to shop Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation. Last year,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As many as 12 shots were fired in west Columbia Friday night, according to police. Officers at... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House negotiators left the Capitol late Friday, and the House and Senate adjourned... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS – Prescription drug monitoring programs sometimes flag chronic pain patients who take prescription opioids. Opioid deaths in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Some mothers and lawmakers say a new bill will help people with developmental disabilities, but people in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For people with a pet on their last-minute gift list, the Better Business Bureau is warning about scams... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety Friday released human trafficking posters that some businesses will be required... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Students at the Nichols Career Center in Jefferson City are raising money for local charities through class... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department warned the public Friday about a phone scam in which someone is claiming... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's Office responded Friday to the Secretary of State's request for documents in connection... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT- Parents of children from Callaway Hills Elementary School are rallying in support of a bus driver who is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to carry an emergency kit in their vehicles as they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia Police Department officer Rob Sanders said Thursday he's not surprised Police Chief Ken Burton was placed... More >>
in
-
Powerball for 12-22-2018
The latest Powerball results are: 40 - 59 - 28 - 21 - 30 - Power Ball: 26 - Power Play: 3
-
Mega Millions for 12-21-2018
The latest Mega Millions results are: 70 - 13 - 61 - 10 - 62 - Mega Ball: 5 - Megaplier: 3
-
Lucky for Life for 12-20-2018
The latest Lucky for Life results are: 41 - 40 - 26 - 21 - 8 - Luckyball: 13
-
Lotto for 12-22-2018
The latest Lotto results are: 13 - 30 - 21 - 19 - 28 - 9
-
Show Me Cash for 12-22-2018: Evening Draw
The latest Show Me Cash results are: 12 - 29 - 25 - 18 - 13
-
Pick 4 for 12-22-2018: Evening Draw
The latest Pick 4 results are: 6 - 5 - 4 - 7
-
Pick 3 for 12-22-2018: Evening Draw
The latest Pick 3 results are: 7 - 3 - 8