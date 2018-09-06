1-Cent Sales Tax Proposed for Mo. Transportation

JEFFERSON CITY - The chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is suggesting a 1-cent sales tax for 10 years that would be dedicated for transportation.

Commission chairman Rudy Farber says the tax - which would require voter approval - would generate an estimated $7.9 billion over 10 years. The revenue would be spread among the state, counties and cities.

Farber discussed the plan Thursday at a transportation conference sponsored by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The proposal would call for funding to widen Interstate 70 between Independence and Wentzville.

Concern about funding for Missouri's transportation system has been growing. Transportation officials say construction money declined from $1.2 billion to less than $700 million during the past year.