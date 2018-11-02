1 dead, 1 critical after wreck involving fleeing truck

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for two men involved in a Christmas Day accident that killed one person and left another hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The accident happened just after noon Thursday near downtown. Names of those involved have not been released.

Police say two men in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck were wanted for a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois. That pickup struck a sedan at Cass Avenue and 14th Street.

Both the person killed and the one injured were in the sedan. Their names have not been released.

A third vehicle was also damaged.

Police say the men in the pickup fled the scene, and are being sought.