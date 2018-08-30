1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man is dead and a second is hospitalized following a shooting in St. Louis.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday on the city's north side. Police say at least two suspects fired more than two dozen shots into a van.

One man was struck in the leg and is in stable condition. The other man was killed.

No suspects are in custody.

More than 100 people have been killed in St. Louis this year, a big increase from 2013.