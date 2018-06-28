1 dead, 1 injured after Cole County crash

COLE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old died in a car crash on Henwick Lane Monday night and A 17-year-old who was also in the car was seriously injured. Both are from Jefferson City.

The Cole County Sheriff's Office initially told KOMU 8 News one person died and two were injured in the crash, but later the referred us to the MSHP report confirming just the deceased and a second person were in the car.

The crash report said the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. Monday on Henwick Lane five feet east of Morning Star Lane. The crash was near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Jefferson City.

The Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer went off the highway and rolled over, hitting a utility pole and throwing the people from the car, which the deceased, Mathias D. Bennett was driving. 17-year-old male Kristian Estes was the passenger.

Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

An ambulance brought Bennett to St. Mary's Hospital, where he died. An ambulance brought the passenger to University Hospital.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the nature of injuries and to add the name of the passenger in the vehicle.]