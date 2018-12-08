1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Jefferson County

DITTMER (AP) — One man is dead and another wounded after a double shooting in Jefferson County, and a suspect is in custody.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday near the small town of Dittmer after the suspect went to a home and demanded that the homeowner, and a neighbor who was also there, return a car the suspect said had been stolen. Police say the men didn't know the suspect and had no knowledge of the car.

The sheriff's department says the neighbor, 56-year-old Kenneth Mann, was shot in the abdomen and died. The name of the 49-year-old homeowner was not released. He was shot in the leg.

The suspect was arrested about 9 a.m. Thursday in Franklin County. His name has not been released.