1 dead, 1 injured in Hannibal area shootings

HANNIBAL (AP) — Authorities in northeast Missouri are searching for what they call a "person of interest" following two shootings, one that killed a 30-year-old woman.

Separate shootings were reported Tuesday night in Hannibal and in a rural area of Marion County near Hannibal. Police believe the shootings are connected.

Police were called to a rural home about 7:15 p.m., where a man suffered several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Columbia hospital for surgery, but authorities did not disclose his condition.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call at a home in Hannibal, where the woman's body was found. She had been shot several times. Her name was not released.

Police say the man and woman had a relationship, but declined to reveal additional information about the investigation.