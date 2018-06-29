1 dead, 1 wounded in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating after one man was killed and another wounded in a possible exchange of gunfire.

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday morning in the central part of the city. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person arrived at a hospital a short time later. The survivor is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said they believe the two may have shot each other, although the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.