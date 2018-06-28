1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting following rap concert

FLORISSANT (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting after a rap concert in north St. Louis that killed one man and left two other people injured.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Sunday after a concert by Gucci Mane at The Ambassador, a concert and event center in north St. Louis County. Police say a suspect shot into the crowd, apparently targeting a 34-year-old man. The victim was taken to a hospital and died later Sunday during surgery. His name has not been released.

A 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

St. Louis County police spokesman Shawn McGuire says there were many people at the venue but no witnesses have come forward.