1 Dead, 2 Teens Injured in St. Louis Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, and two teenagers injured.

Police say in a release that officers responding to a shooting Saturday afternoon found a male victim dead and two other victims, ages 15 and 16, wounded by gunshots.

Police say they're searching for a suspect or suspects and that the victims' identities haven't been released.