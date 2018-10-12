1 dead, 5 hurt in north St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another violent day in north St. Louis has left one person dead and five injured.

Three shootings occurred Thursday afternoon and evening. All three remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Two men were shot, both in the arm, around 4 p.m. Their conditions were not known.

Two men were hospitalized Friday morning in critical condition after a shooting around 6:30 p.m. About two hours later, one person was killed and another hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near Kingshighway and Cates.