1 dead after being ejected from van, hit by bus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One person is dead after being ejected from a van in an accident and being run over by a bus in south St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened Tuesday near River City Casino Boulevard. Names have not been released.

Police say three people were inside the van. One of them was ejected and run over by a Metro bus. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Others in the van were taken to a hospital for treatment.