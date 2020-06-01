1 dead after school bus accident
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- One person is dead tonight after a school bus crash on the outskirts of suburban St. Louis. STLtoday, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that none of the roughly 50 children on the bus were seriously injured. All the children were sent to a local hospital as a precaution. Five children were treated for minor injuries. The bus was carrying students from Orchard Farm Elementary School. The crash happened around 4 p.m. when a vehicle crossed the center line on a rural highway and hit the school bus head-on. One person in the other vehicle was killed and another was hospitalized.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Dollar General off of Clark Lane was surrounded by smoke Sunday night. A KOMU reporter on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Protesters blocked off the intersection of Broadway and Providence late Sunday night. KOMU reporters on the scene... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Protesters in mid-Missouri gathered in Columbia and Boonville Sunday to protest police brutality following the death of George... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One resident of The Bluffs tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday after a facility wide testing, according to a... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One man from Jefferson City was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a police pursuit... More >>
in
FULTON - SERVE Inc. is asking for more volunteers and more supplies for their food pantry. Despite challenges like... More >>
in
(CNN) - SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule has opened its hatch, linking the spacecraft with the International Space Station. Astronauts... More >>
in
FERGUSON, Mo. — Police and protesters clashed outside the Ferguson Police Department as protests over the death... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests, has a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order to declare a State of Emergency in Missouri because of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday. Around 3:40... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A new report shows black drivers were 95% more likely to be pulled over by Missouri... More >>
in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen... More >>
in
KBIA - The Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing announced today that they’re making clear, accessible masks... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fair Board is hosting a 4H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) Youth Fair... More >>
in
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN - The Daniel Boone Regional Library plans to reopen all buildings Wednesday. There will... More >>
in