1 dead after school bus accident

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- One person is dead tonight after a school bus crash on the outskirts of suburban St. Louis. STLtoday, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that none of the roughly 50 children on the bus were seriously injured. All the children were sent to a local hospital as a precaution. Five children were treated for minor injuries. The bus was carrying students from Orchard Farm Elementary School. The crash happened around 4 p.m. when a vehicle crossed the center line on a rural highway and hit the school bus head-on. One person in the other vehicle was killed and another was hospitalized.