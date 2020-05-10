1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home

1 day 5 hours 43 minutes ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday and found the victim dead inside the home. Investigators said a couple of other roommates were there, as well as witnesses.

Police said one of the roommates had a minor injury and and refused medical treatment. No arrests have been made.

