1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern Kansas City.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday and found the victim dead inside the home. Investigators said a couple of other roommates were there, as well as witnesses.
Police said one of the roommates had a minor injury and and refused medical treatment. No arrests have been made.
